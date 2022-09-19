The accounting firm of Kemp, Williams, Steverson & Bernard, PA has combined with Watkins Ward and Stafford, PLLC, a regional Certified Public Accounting Firm. The CPAs in the Meridian office are Andy Bernard, CPA, Lauren Bowen, CPA, Heather Espey, CPA, Randy Kemp, CPA, Missy Roberts, CPA, Dianne Singley, CPA, Samantha Thames, CPA, and Mary Williams, CPA.
Kemp, Williams, Steverson & Bernard, PA has served the community of Meridian and the surrounding area for many years. The combined firm plans to honor and continue the commitment to professional service.
Watkins, Ward and Stafford, PLLC, Certified Public Accountants has served the larger north Mississippi area for 73 years. With a professional staff of 90 and a total staff of 150, Watkins, Ward and Stafford offers auditing, accounting, tax, audit, bookkeeping and payroll services as well as management advisory services. The firm has offices in 16 Mississippi towns and cities.
Prior to the transition, the two firms had a professional relationship. The culture and knowledge is a natural fit. The firm assures Kemp, Williams, Steverson & Bernard, PA clients that their accounting and tax needs will be well taken care of and asks that they please call if there are any questions.
The existing office will continue at 900B Highway 19 South in Meridian. Their phone number is 601-693-6105.
