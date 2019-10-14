Keemonica Gowdy joins Citizens National Bank

Keemonica Gowdy has joined Citizens National Bank as the new bank manager for the Downtown Meridian Banking Centre and Medical Center Express Bank.
“Keemonica comes to the bank with sixteen years of retail experience in the areas of management, customer service and sales, and we are very excited to have her join our team,” said Neil Henry, President of the Bank’s Meridian Region in a news release.
Since 2007, Gowdy has been employed with Best Buy in Meridian. Over the course of her career with Best Buy, she received numerous promotions and served as General Manager of the store for the past five years.
While Gowdy joined the bank in July of this year, she has been participating in an extensive training program with the bank in recent months.
A 2004 graduate of Meridian High School, Gowdy graduated with Honors and was a member of the Lady Wildcats Basketball Team. She continues to enjoy time on the court by volunteering as a coach for the Meridian Parks and Recreation’s Boys and Girls Basketball Teams.
Commenting on her excitement to serve as one of the bank’s newest team members, Gowdy said, “I love the bank’s community involvement and relationship building. I also love volunteering and meeting new people. I am from this community, so I enjoy giving back to it.”
She is also a graduate of Meridian Community College where she was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and received her Associates in Arts degree. In 2010, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi State University and is pursuing her MBA at MSU Meridian.
Gowdy, a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church, has two sons: Jordan is 14 years old, and Jace is two years old.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is celebrating 131 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in Olive Branch, Southaven, Meridian, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Philadelphia and Quitman.
The bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1.2 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
