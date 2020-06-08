John S. Averett joins Great Southern Bank as Senior Vice President of Operations, according to Jeff McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Averett, a native of Cuba, Alabama is a graduate of Sumter Academy in York, Alabama. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and is also a graduate of the Alabama Banking School in Mobile.
In 2002, Averett began his financial career at the Bank of York in the management trainee program.
Over the past 17 years, he served the Bank of York in the roles of Loan Officer, Customer Information Security Officer, Bank Security Officer, Network Administrator, Audit Manager and Chief Operations Officer.
Averett has assisted with community organizations such as Relay for Life and United Way. He has also served on the Alabama Recovery Coalition for the Financial Sector and as Treasurer for the Sumter School Foundation.
Averett has three children, Shelby, William and John. He and his family are members of Cuba Presbyterian Church in Cuba.
Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $300 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.
