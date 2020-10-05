Jefferey Wilson State Farm recognizes Fire Prevention Week in Meridian

Pictured are Vince Vincent, Fire Marshall; Rebecca Randolph, Fire Prevention Specialist; Jeffery Wilson; Tammy McDade, Fire Prevention Specialist; Rachel Foy, Fire Prevention Specialist.

In support of National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 5-9), Jeffery Wilson State Farm provided safety tool kits to the Meridian Fire Department to be used to educate children.

Did you know:

- U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 365,500 home fires that caused 2,560 deaths, 11,075 injuries and & $7 billion in direct damage in 2015.

- Cooking equipment is the leading cause of home fire injuries.

- Three out of five home fire deaths happen from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

