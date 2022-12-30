Hughes promoted at Department of Defense

Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez-Navedo

Charles Hughes was promoted to serve as the Deputy to the Commanding General and senior U.S. Army civilian for the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command. Originally from Hickory, Mississippi, Hughes is the former deputy operations officer for the multifunctional and deployable 20th CBRNE Command.