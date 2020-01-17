Last year, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann vowed to seek input from Mississippi’s public educators when considering legislation impacting public schools. To help him fulfill the promise, Hosemann named 19 public school leaders from across the State to an Administrator Advisory Council today.
“For Mississippi to succeed, our public schools must succeed,” said Hosemann, who plans to name a separate advisory council of teachers in early February. “This requires us to listen to educators and address their needs. I look forward to working with this group and other administrators to continue advancing student achievement and supporting our schools.”
Members of Hosemann’s Administrator Advisory Council, listed by region, include:
Northeast: Lee Childress, Corinth School District, Raymond Craven, Baldwyn School District; Golden Triangle: Lenora Hogan, Millsaps Career & Technical Center, Starkville-Oktibbeha School District and Cherie Labat, Columbus Municipal School District; East Central: Howard Savage, Quitman High School; Cody Killen, Neshoba Central Middle School; Pine Belt: Robert Williams, Hattiesburg Public School District, Helen Price, Oak Grove High School and Charles Breland, Greene County School District; Coast: Wayne Rodolfich, Pascagoula-Gautier School District and Nicole Menotti, Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District; Southwest: Chad Shealy, Vicksburg Warren School District, Mickey Myers, Lincoln County School District, Jeremy Peagler (after Myers’ retirement); Loyd Star Elementary; Capitol Area: Lori G. Torrey, Spann Elementary School, Charlotte Seals, Madison County School District, Delta: Joe Nelson, Clarksdale Municipal School District; Laquita Moore, Tunica County School District; North: Sherry Anderson, Lewisburg Elementary School; Adam Pugh, Lafayette County School District.
