Holifield named MCCer of the Month

An alumna and a clinical coordinator, Meridian Community College faculty member Krystal Holifield finds the bonds she forms with her students the best part of her job.
Holifield, who serves as the Medical Laboratory Technology Program clinical coordinator, is MCCer of the Month for July. The MCC Foundation sponsors this peer-nominated honor, and it recognizes outstanding faculty and staff members monthly. A stipend of $250 comes with the award.
In her seventh year at MCC, Holifield says seeing her students earn their degrees serves as a point of pride for her. One of her favorite quotes has to do with her job: “Do what you love, and you will never work a day in your life.”
Holifield is a native of Rose Hill who earned her associate of applied science degree from MCC, and her first job was with Rush Foundation Hospital. She is the mom of three adult sons and grandmom of three with another grandchild on the way. When she’s not working at the College, Holifield enjoys fishing, hunting and spending time with her family.
When asked what’s the best thing she likes about MCC, she answers: “The pride. This is my college. I get satisfaction in being in a role that I can make a difference in someone’s life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.