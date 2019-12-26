Hobby Lobby to open Meridian store Monday

Hobby Lobby, the national chain of craft and home decor stores, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Meridian store with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30.
The ceremony is open to the public.
The 55,000 square-foot facility, located in the Meridian Crossroads shopping center, is Hobby Lobby’s 12th location in Mississippi, according to a news release.
“The success of our stores in Mississippi is a good indicator that Meridian shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” Kelly Black, director of advertising, said in the release.
“New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
Hobby Lobby has more than 850 stores across the nation, offering crafting and home decor products such as floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays.
