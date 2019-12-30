Hobby Lobby celebrates grand opening in Meridian

Denise Sellers drove an hour from Gilbertown, Alabama Monday to check out Meridian's new Hobby Lobby.
It was the third Hobby Lobby she'd visited in three days.
“I love it. Hobby Lobby is one of my favorite shops,” Sellers said. “I live in a little old one stoplight town and we don’t have anything like this over there.”
The national craft and home decor chain has more than 850 stores nationwide and eight in Mississippi.
Sellers, who has been to locations in Hattiesburg and Alabama, said the Meridian shop was now the closest to her home.
“I’m just looking to see what they have today,” she said.
Sellers was one of dozens of other shoppers who gathered in the parking lot of 115 South Frontage Road for the grand opening Monday morning.
“We are so pleased to be here in Meridian and be a part of your community,” said Joanne Miller, the store manager, before cutting a ribbon in front of some of the store's 25 employees. “We will be here for the long haul.”
The store's opening has been highly-anticipated, said Laura Carmichael, Meridian's community development director.
“I can tell you, the best day in our department was when we saw those plans for Hobby Lobby…Thank you for investing in Meridian,” she said.
The 55,000 square-foot store offers home decor products, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
Carolyn Scarbrough of Meridian was looking for a new frame for a photo of her grandson.
“It’s really beautiful and it’s neat. Everything is in place and I’m ready and they’re ready,” she said. “I’m a Hobby Lobby person. I go to Hattiesburg to Hobby Lobby. We were there yesterday.”
Tyeasha Lindsey of Meridian, a self-described "crafter," said she was looking forward to having a place to buy supplies to make t-shirts, floral arrangements and decorations.
“It’s the blessing of having new jobs in the community, having a place for even crafters to come and enjoy and just something new to liven up this town that’s different,” she said.
Her husband, Tony Lindsey, said he was glad to see another business in Meridian.
“That’s the main thing I’m concerned with about this town. We need growth here.”
Collett Development of North Carolina was behind the store's development, part of the Crossroads II project.
Partner Wesley Walls said the company hoped to get another anchor store next to Hobby Lobby and was working with three to five tenants to possibly build out another 80,000 to 85,000 square feet.
Walls said the tenants could include national retailers offering clothing, sporting goods, entertainment or other retail services.
“We’re excited to be part of this and this phase II. We feel optimistic about it coming online sooner than expected,” Walls said.
