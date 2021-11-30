Hill selected for National Council of Marketing and Public Relations honor

Leia Hill, Meridian Community College vice president for Institutional Advancement and the executive director of the MCC Foundation, has been named Communicator of the Year for District II of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR).
NCMPR’s Communicator of the Year recognizes a member for leadership and ability in college communications.
Hill was selected for this honor from District II, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, and the Bahamas. As a district recipient, she will be nominated to compete for the national award.
The National Council for Marketing & Public Relations is the only organization that exclusively represents marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges.
As one of the fastest-growing affiliates of the American Association of Community Colleges, NCMPR has more than 1,500 members from nearly 550 colleges across the United States and Canada.
With nearly 15 years in fundraising and marketing in community colleges and almost 10 years of experience in corporate sales and marketing, Hill has led award-winning efforts, including that of the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi (CPRAM).
In addition, she has extensive experience as a speaker and consultant in personal and corporate branding and social media marketing.
Virginia Moreland, District II director, said presenting Communicator of the Year is always a highlight of the district conference and the award recognizes communicators who are doing exceptional work at their colleges and communities.
“We’ve had some amazingly talented people receive this award over the years. District II is proud to add Leia to that pantheon,” Moreland said.
MCC President Thomas Huebner applauds Hill’s efforts in leading the College Communication and Foundation departments.
"Leia is a change agent who believes in our mission and the importance of Meridian Community College in the lives of our students and in the life of this community. She is always looking for ways to tell our story better and to connect more strongly to the people we serve. She has an excellent team and guides them with a strong vision for excellence. I am exceptionally proud she is being recognized for this honor and believe she is well-deserving."
Hill, who is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Southern Mississippi, holds a bachelor's degree in communication from Mississippi University for Women, a graduate certificate in social media marketing from the University of Florida, and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Mississippi. She is also an alumna of MCC. Earlier this year, Hill was named by the Mississippi Business Journal as one of 50 Leading Businesswomen in Mississippi.
Hill credits her MCC colleagues. “This recognition belongs, in large part, to MCC’s College Communications team. I collaborate with the best in our business. At MCC we have the talent, willingness to adapt, commitment, mutual trust, and respect needed to work together as a team. It’s awesome to work with people who always contribute to big ideas and always deliver the results. It’s the dream,” she said.
