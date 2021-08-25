Hill honored by Mississippi Business Journal

Leia Hill, Meridian Community College vice president for Institutional Advancement and the executive director of the MCC Foundation, was selected as one of the 50 Leading Businesswomen in Mississippi by the publication Mississippi Business Journal.
She was selected from several hundred qualified nominations of businesswomen in top management and leadership positions from across Mississippi.
With nearly 15 years in fundraising and marketing in community colleges and almost 10 years of experience in corporate sales and marketing, Hill has led award-winning efforts, including that of the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi (CPRAM). In addition, she has extensive experience as a speaker and consultant in personal and corporate branding and social media marketing.
MCC President Thomas Huebner applauds Hill’s efforts in leading the College Communication and Foundation departments. “She focused leader with an outstanding team who works exceptionally hard to tell the important MCC story. She is an advocate for our students, our community, and the life-changing educational opportunities that can be found at MCC,” he said.
He added, “her recognition as one of Mississippi's top 50 businesswomen is well-deserved and doesn't surprise me in the least.”
Hill, who is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Southern Mississippi, holds a bachelor's degree in communication from Mississippi University for Women, a graduate certificate in social media marketing from the University of Florida, and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Mississippi. She is also an alumna of MCC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.