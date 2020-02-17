HealthNet physicians attend Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians Capitol Day

HealthNet Family Medicine Physicians attended the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) Capitol Day on Feb. 13 at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Family physicians from all over the state participated in a day of activities highlighting family medicine.
MAFP Capitol Day began with breakfast in the Capitol, during which doctors met with legislators to increase awareness of issues affecting family medicine. After being introduced in the House and Senate galleries, MAFP members then gathered for lunch to hear speaker Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and hear updates on federal and state issues.
Legislators were also able to get screenings from MEA to determine their body mass index and blood pressure. MAFP gave each legislator information on the specialty of family medicine.
When each House convened, EC-HealthNet Family Medicine Residency Program was recognized and introduced Dr Sarah Grabmiller- Program Director.
Related organizations also taking part were:
The MAFP Foundation attended to support a Smoke-Free Mississippi with guest Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer. Hyer travels the state on behalf of MAFP Foundation teaching fourth and fifth graders about the dangers of tobacco use.
The Office of Mississippi Physician Workforce was on hand to promote its work on the state’s physician workforce development needs. Since its creation in 2012, OMPW has developed Family Medicine residency programs, fostered the development of a physician workforce in several specialties, and established the state’s current and future workforce requirements.
The MAFP has more than 1,300 members consisting of family physicians, residents and medical students. The MAFP is dedicated to advancing the specialty of family medicine and improving the health of all people in Mississippi.
The vision of the MAFP is for every person in Mississippi to have access and availability to a well-trained family physician to manage their medical care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.