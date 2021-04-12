Haas Foundation awards MCC $20k grant

The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded a $20,000 grant to Meridian Community College earmarked for student scholarships to help defray students' costs to enroll in the College’s Precision Manufacturing and Machining Program at the Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center on the MCC campus.
“The scholarship is beneficial for those students who do not qualify for federal financial aid,” said Brian Warren, MCC Precision Manufacturing and Machining Program coordinator, instructor and division chair.
Warren noted many times a student entering school from the workforce looking to upgrade their skills and earnings may have made just a little above the threshold to qualify for federal aid. “Their costs would have to come directly out of pocket if not for the Haas scholarships,” Warren added.
He said another benefit from the grant that it will underwrite Tuition Guarantee eligible students’ costs for books and fees.
The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded $321,000 to MCC since 2015. In 2020, the foundation gifted MCC $250,000 to complete the funding of the all-new computer numerical control learning lab for the College’s Precision Manufacturing and Machining Program. The lab was named the Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center.
“MCC is so grateful for the ongoing partnership and gifts from the HAAS Foundation. Their support helps provide training which leads to numerous job opportunities and life-changing earning potential for our students. The best way to change one's earning potential is to gain high wage and high demand skill sets, and that is exactly what these funds help students achieve,” said Joseph Knight, MCC vice president for Workforce Solutions.
Haas Automation Inc., America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools, started in 1983, and is now a billion-dollar company. The primary mission of the GHF is to partner with schools and organizations to expose students to careers in manufacturing and provide means for them to pursue those opportunities.
MCC offers one-year and two-year programs with three completion levels, including an associate of applied science degree. In a typical year, the Precision Manufacturing and Machining Program educates 20 full-time technical certificate and degree-credit students and 10 part-time evening non-credit students involved in workforce training.
High-tech jobs in Mississippi and neighboring Alabama come from diverse industries, including aerospace, automotive, medical and material handling (such as forklifts). Manufacturing hubs in the region fall within 100 miles of MCC, making it ideal for students and manufacturers.
