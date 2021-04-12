Haas Foundation awards MCC $20k grant

MCC photo

MCC students, administrators and a Haas representative gather at the scholarship grant announcement. Front row from left are Tyler Graham, Lane Davis, Jacob Miles, Conner Breazeale and Michaeal Bishop. Second row from left are Daniel Edwards, Ivan Barnard, Brian Warren, Precision Manufacturing and Machining Program coordinator and instructor and division chair; Hugh Sims, account manager with Haas Factory Outlet, a division of Trident Southeast; Dr. Thomas Huebner, MCC president; Joseph Knight, MCC vice president for Workforce Solutions; and Lori Smith, MCC dean of workforce education. Third row from left are Dallas Walk, Jacob Morgan and Brandon Wickwier. Back row from left are Tim Hopkins, Malik Gale, Jody Solomon, Jae Murphy and Michael James.