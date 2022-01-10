Griffis starts new term

Submitted photo

Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis, left, takes the oath of office while Chief Justice Mike Randolph administers the oath on Jan. 3. Griffis, a native of Meridian, was appointed to a vacancy on the Supreme Court on Feb. 1, 2019, and was elected to an eight-year term on Nov. 3, 2020. The elected position is one of two on the Supreme Court which have a 14-month delay between the time of election and the beginning of the elective term.

 

 

Submitted photo

