Grierson named director of Choctaw Tribal Schools

Veteran Mississippi educator Randy Grierson has been named the director of the Choctaw Tribal Schools, according to a news release.
Grierson holds a doctorate of education in professional studies/education administration, an education specialist in administration, master of education in physical education and bachelor of science in general studies in health, physical education and recreation psychology, all from Delta State University.
Grierson most recently served as superintendent of the Louisville Municipal School District. Prior to that, he served as principal for a number of years in school districts in the Mississippi Delta.
He also has experience in grants administration as well as coaching and athletics while serving in various capacities with Delta State University Athletics. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Delta State University.
“I am very honored to welcome Dr. Grierson to our Choctaw Tribal Schools,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben in the news release. “With his many years of experience in education, I am confident that Dr. Grierson will bring the right approach in his leadership of our Tribal schools and help our students achieve even greater successes in safe and nurturing environments.”
