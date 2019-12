Submitted photo

Great Southern Bank recognized Meridian employees who reached landmark anniversaries in 2019. Collectively this group represents 55 years of service to Great Southern Bank. They are, from left, Cindy Wilson (10 years), Angela Bethea (five years), Anthony Thomas (five years), Michelle Bynum (five years), Kuristy Hopson (five years), and Betty Portis (25 years, not pictured.)