Great Southern Bank recognizes employees

Great Southern Bank recognized Meridian employees that reached landmark anniversaries in 2021. Collectively this group represents 200 years of service to Great Southern Bank. They are, seated from left: Shawntal Stamper (25 years), Raquel McGee (15 years), Marcia Moore (30 years), standing from left: Dianne McNeill (20 years), Dusty Baldwin (20 years), Jessica Kimbrell (5 years), Leslie Usher (45 years), Keri Bucurel (15 years), and Denise Wright-Ming (25 years).

