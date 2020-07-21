Great Southern Bank promotes 2

Great Southern Bank promoted Michael Gibson to executive vice president and Jamie Fuqua to senior vice president, the bank announced in a news release.
Gibson, a native of Laurel, is a graduate of Jones Junior College where he earned an associate of arts degree in business. He earned a bachelor of business administration degree from Mississippi State University and is a graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Gibson started his financial career in 1993 at Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Laurel. Over the past 25 years, he served in branch management, operations, marketing, compliance andlending. He is a board member and Executive Committee member with the United Way of East Mississippi, Launch Committee member for Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, board member for East Mississippi Business Development Foundation, chairman of the Lauderdale County Distinguished Young Women program, and a member of the Mississippi School of Banking Board of Trustees.
Gibson and his wife, Danyell, have two daughters, Anna Jane and Mary Michael. They are members of First Presbyterian Church of Meridian where he serves as the director of music and worship ministries.
Fuqua, a native of Vidalia, is a graduate of Vidalia High School in Vidalia, Louisiana. He earned an associate of arts degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College and a bachelor of science degree in marketing from the University of Southern Mississippi. Fuqua began his financial career in 2009 in Hattiesburg. He serves as an advisory board member for Ability Works, board member for Fieldhouse for the Homeless, and member of the Homebuilders Association, Civitan International and ADP Young Professionals. He is also a graduate of Leadership Pinebelt.
Fuqua and his daughter Keely are partners of Venture Church where he leads in worship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.