Great Southern Bank announces promotion

Great Southern Bank has announced the promotion of Jade Richardson to Loan Review Officer, according to Jeff McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Richardson, a native of Chunky, is a graduate of Newton County High School in Decatur and attended Meridian Community College in Meridian. She began her financial career in 2000 as a teller with Great Southern Bank.
Over the past 22 years, she has served in various roles including Customer Service, New Accounts, Loan Processing, Loan Support and Compliance Specialist and most recently, the Loan Review and Compliance Assistant.
Richardson and her husband, Dewayne, have two children, Delaney and Levi. She and her family are members of First Baptist Church of Rose Hill where her husband serves as Pastor.
Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $350 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.
