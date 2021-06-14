Great Southern Bank announces promotion

Great Southern Bank has announced the promotion of Laura Sullivan to Physical Security Officer according to Jeff McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Sullivan, a resident of Collinsville, is a graduate of Meridian High School. She earned an Associate of Arts Degree at Meridian Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology at Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama and a Master of Science in Information Systems Security at Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She began her career in 2004 at Meridian Public Schools as an IT Specialist.
Sullivan joined Great Southern Bank as Network Administrator in February of 2021 from Koch Foods in Morton, Mississippi where she served as the Physical Security Specialist. Along with her previous roles and over 17 years of experience with Security and Information Technology, Sullivan will be a valuable asset to the Operations Department.
Sullivan and her husband, Steven, are members of First Baptist Church of Collinsville.
Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $340 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.
