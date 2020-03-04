Gaming Commission Agent visits capitol

Submitted photo
Sen. Jeff Tate visited recently with Mississippi Gaming Commission Agent Jason Wiggins of Vimviille at the Capitol.
Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially during the morning. A few storms may be severe. High 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 4, 2020 @ 12:27 pm
Mrs. Annie Beatrice Wilson Coleman, 93, retired teacher, of Meridian, Miss., passed away peacefully on Feb. 29, 2020, at her residence. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 6-7 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on March 7, 2020, at Pleasant Hill M.B.C., Zero …
Arragements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Tresven Whitlock, 64, of Meridian, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Riley Hospital.
Funeral service for Sandra Fields will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Mike Boles and Bro. Kim Culpepper officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrust…
NEWTON [ndash] John Kendrick Busby, 55, of Decatur, Miss., passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Laird Hospital in Union, Miss. He was born Friday, Feb. 26, 1965, in Jackson, Miss. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-North…
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral for Mr. Willie Phillips, 37, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Meridian.
