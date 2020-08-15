Free MSU resource for comparing soil moisture monitoring systems

The Mississippi State University Extension Service and USDA/ARS have jointly created the National Center for Alluvial Aquifer Research (NCAAR). In doing so, they have developed a new way for farmers and consultants to learn about different soil moisture monitoring systems. And all of the information and training is free.
Mississippi State University’s Row-Crop Irrigation Science Extension and Research (RISER) initiative, with leadership provided by Assistant Professor and Extension Irrigation Specialist Drew Gholson and Assistant Extension/Research Professor Himmy Lo, launched a display of 11 soil moisture monitoring systems at the Delta Research and Extension Center’s West Farm in Stoneville.
Six industry partners generously supplied these systems; EnviroSolutions, High Yield Ag Solutions, Irrometer, PrecisionKing, Trellis, and Vantage South.
The soil moisture monitoring showcase is a collaboration between MSU Extension Service, ARS, NCAAR, and the Row-Crop Irrigation Science Extension and Research (RISER) initiative. NCAAR is supported by the Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture, under Cooperative Agreement number 58-6001-7-001. RISER is sponsored jointly by Mississippi Soybean Promotion Board, Mississippi Corn Promotion Board, Mississippi Rice Promotion Board, Cotton Incorporated, and Mississippi Peanut Promotion Board.
Anytime members of the public want to look at various soil moisture sensors, telemetry hardware, and user interfaces, they are invited to stop by NCAAR, and see a demonstration first-hand. Or, they can view all they need on one website. Instructions are also provided there for viewing live data from the monitors through web browsers and smartphone apps. Please visit https://www.ncaar.msstate.edu/outreach/index.php# to access this free resource.
To find out more, contact Extension Irrigation Specialist Dr. Drew Gholson at drew.gholson@msstate.edu or at (979) 255-7018.
