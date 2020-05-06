Free Clinic of Meridian announces staff changes

The Free Clinic of Meridian recently announced changes in its staff.
Although the clinic is primarily volunteer-run, the growth of the clinic now requires a three person staff to oversee operations.
Stephanie Woodall, who has served for two years as nurse manager, has been promoted to executive director. She will oversee all operations, serve as the face of the organization, and coordinate all fundraising efforts. Debbie Gibson, who has served as office manager for several years, has retired.
Desiree Wilson has come onboard as the front office Supervisor and will deal with the business and clerical aspects of the office. She is supported by more than 25 non-medical volunteers who answer the phone, check patients in and out, make appointments, and handle correspondence.
Rosie Balderas is the new medical assistant and will work with more than 50 physicians, nurses, and other volunteers who provide direct care.
The Free Clinic is proud to partner with ECHealthnet’s Rural Family Residency Program, giving experience for young doctors as they provide invaluable services for patients.
The clinic of Meridian has registered more than 950 uninsured adult patients who are ineligible for Medicare or Medicaid and who earn less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.
All of the physicians and nurses are volunteers, as is the front office staff. In 2019 the medical team completed almost 1650 patient visits. The clinic is funded through donations and private grants and receives no state or federal funding.
Patients must apply for services and be approved before receiving an appointment. Application forms are available at freeclinicofmeridian.com or at the Clinic, 4707 Poplar Springs Drive in Meridian.
The clinic is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Further information is also available on Facebook (Free Clinic of Meridian) or by phone, 601-286-5551.
Volunteer applications are also available online or at the clinic. Donations may be submitted through PayPal or by mail to Free Clinic of Meridian, PO Box 3724, Meridian, MS 39303.
All contributions are tax-deductible.
