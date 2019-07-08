Fred's employee recognized

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Collinsville United Methodist Church for Keith Phillips of Collinsville, Miss. Pastor Ron Kitchens will be officiating. Keith was a graduate of West Lauderdale High School, attended University Southern Mississippi in the…
Graveside services for Justine S. Mann and her son, Anthony V. Mann will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Magnolia Cemetery. Mrs. Mann, widow of the late Isham Mann Jr. was a Meridian resident from 1945-1962. Anthony was born in Meridian in 1950. Survivors are Tarpley Blair (…
MERIDIAN [ndash] Vance Williams, 58, of Meridian, Miss., passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019, while visiting family in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Vance leaves behind three brothers and one sister; Jeff Williams of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Michael T. Williams of Houston, Texas, Anthony Willia…
