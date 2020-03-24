Foster, Myers, Davidson promoted at Citizens National Bank; Lovern joins team

Megan Foster has been promoted to assistant bank manager at Citizens National Bank’s Downtown Banking Center in Meridian. A 2011 graduate of Clarkdale High School, Foster joined the CNB team in December 2017 as a CSR at the Medical Center Express Bank, and eight months later, she was promoted to personal banker at the Downtown Banking Center.
She and her husband, Kade, are the parents of two sons - Ryder who is eight, and Jaxon, who is two.
Brandi Myers has been promoted to assistant bank manager at the bank’s North Meridian Banking Centre. Brandi joined the CNB family in June 2015 as a personal banker and has served in that position since that time.
She and her husband, Ryan, have been married for 16 years and are parents of two sons: Gage is 12 and Remi is seven. Originally from Garlandville, Myers was previously employed by Regions Bank in Meridian, where she served as a CSR.
“I’m very proud of both Brandi and Megan as they have truly earned their promotions to Assistant Bank Manager,” Neil Henry, CNB’s Meridian Regional President, said in a news release.
“Both of them represent strength and stability and are extremely knowledgeable. They are also extremely confident with their customers and have a strong sales background, too. Downtown Meridian and North Meridian are two of our busiest branches, so their leadership will be a true asset in these locations. I also look forward to seeing them grow in their careers through their additional responsibilities.”
Connie Davidson was recently promoted to the position of pre-closing team leader at Citizens National Bank’s Operations Center. Davidson began her career with the bank in August 1993 as a loan assistant. In 2006, she played a vital role in building the pre-closing department when Citizens National Bank’s Operations Center was first established.
Since August 2019, Davidson has been participating in the bank’s management trainee program.
She and her husband, Frank, who have been married for 27 years, have one son, Jonah, and their family are active members of Evangel Temple Church in Meridian.
“With the leadership that Connie has continually demonstrated over the years, her willingness to do whatever is best for the bank, and her passion for doing things the right way, there was no question as to who would be the most qualified for this position,” Lori Stuckey, loan operations manager, said in a news release.
Clayson Lovern recently joined Citizens National Bank as information security officer. Lovern has 15 years experience in the technology industry. From September 2003 through August 2016, he was employed as the computer specialist and network administrator for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia.
He also has experience as a network technician for Howard Technology in Ellisville. as well as the Leake County School District in Carthage. Lovern is a 1999 graduate of Neshoba Central High School and attended Meridian Community College and East Central Community College. He and his wife Shyan have a two-week old son, John Clayton Lovern.
In today’s banking environment, regulators require that banks of $1 billion and greater have an information security officer.
Lovern will take the lead to ensure that the bank is safeguarded as much as possible from phishing and other cybersecurity threats. In addition to these key areas, he will also be responsible for vendor management, user management of the Bank’s systems, and the Information Technology (IT) Risks and Controls Policy the bank has in place.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is celebrating 131 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in Meridian, Quitman, Philadelphia, Olive Branch, Southaven, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, and Carthage.
The bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1.2 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
