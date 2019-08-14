Alcorn State University Extension Service in partnership with USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service and the South Mississippi Grazing Land Coalition is sponsoring a one-day conference designed to inform existing, and new and beginning producers and landowners about the availability of State and Federal Agriculture Programs intended to make family farms more profitable and sustainable.
The conference will be Sept. 5 at the Southwest Mississippi Community College Regional Workforce Training Center, located at 1146 Horace Holmes Drive Summit, MS 39666.
Participating agencies and related programs and topics include the Mississippi Department of Agriculture & Commerce’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, Organic Cost-share Program, Good Agriculture Practices Cost-share Program, Good Handling Practices Cost-share Program, Farm to School Program and Genuine Mississippi Program.
Lunch will be provided, and pre-registration is required. To register, please contact the local USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service or the local Soil and Water Conservation Districts; Pike County at 601-684-2584 Ext. 3; Lincoln County at 601-833-9321 Ext. 3; or Amite County at 601-657-8088 Ext. 3.
The deadline to pre-register is Aug. 28.
