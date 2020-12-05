Feltenstein earns Mississippi REALTORS® Hall of Fame Award

Meridian REALTOR® Cathy Feltenstein was inducted into the Mississippi REALTORS® Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 during their annual convention held virtually this year.
The award is the association’s most prestigious honor.
Established in 1994, the Hall of Fame honors Mississippi REALTORS® who have made an extraordinary and distinguished contributions to the real estate profession for at least 20 years.
Feltenstein was nominated by her local board, East Mississippi REALTORS® (EMR), for her leadership on the state and local level as well as her service with the National Association of REALTORS®.
Feltenstein has been in the real estate industry for over 40 years and has proven to be an asset to her community. In 2004, she was President of EMR and their REALTOR® of the Year in 2003; she also has served the state association on their Board of Directors, Legislative & Regulatory Affairs committee, Issues Mobilization committee, Association Operations committee, and as a MARPAC Trustee. From 2005-2007 she also served on the Housing Needs Committee for the National Association of REALTORS®.
Feltenstein is the wife of late Guy Feltenstein, the mother of Genie Autry and Brad Feltenstein and the grandmother of twin boys and two girls. She is an active member of First Christian Church.
