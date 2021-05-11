The downtown area of Bay Springs in Jasper County is next to be upgraded to TEC’s Fast Fiber Internet. Construction began in April and will be completed by the end of the second quarter.
This is the third project of a seven-phase build- out across central Mississippi, with TEC investing just under 10 million dollars in fiber internet infrastructure.
“This is an exciting project for our hometown and all of Jasper County,” TEC Executive Vice President Joey F. Garner said in a news release. “This project alone will provide over 400 households and businesses with access to fast, affordable internet service and further TEC’s commitment in expanding these services to those that need it most. Along with the many others we have in construction, this expansion will enhance the ability of local businesses to stay competitive and open new doors for distance working, education and healthcare.”
Dependable fiber internet connections make many of life’s daily tasks easier. With the gained access to high-speed broadband, this will drastically improve the economic landscape for Bay Springs area businesses, allowing them to have more efficient systems as well as connect them to customers they have not been able to ever reach before.
“I’d like to thank TEC for the work they’re doing to expand high-speed internet service to rural areas of our state like Jasper County,” said Chairman Dane Maxwell, Public Service Commissioner. “These efforts to expand service are changing the lives of Mississippians and are setting the table for a more successful future. Every mile of fiber laid gets us closer to our goal of connecting every home in Mississippi.”
The current project covers over 21 miles and can connect over 400 residential and business customers to Fast Fiber Internet, providing symmetrical Gigabit speeds and home phone services to Bay Springs. 1 Gig internet connections give the best online experience for streamers, gamers, social media users, and families with multiple users at home. If you are interested in signing up for service, go to www.TEC.com/SignUp to complete a quick form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.