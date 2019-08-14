Erin Kelly joins The Meridian Star newsroom

Erin Kelly has joined The Meridian Star as a government reporter.
Kelly, a native of Annapolis, Maryland, has eight years of experience in television news, including stations in Birmingham, Alabama and Norfolk, Virginia.
Kelly, has a graduate degree in broadcast journalism from Boston University, began her news career in Jackson, where she reported extensively on the hate crime murder of James Craig Anderson, the 2011 Mississippi River flood, and the “Personhood” amendment debate. Kelly has contributed to newscasts that received Edward R. Murrow, Emmy, and AP awards.
Kelly can be reached at ekelly@themeridianstar.com.
