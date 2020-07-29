East Mississippi Electric Power Associated recently presented the American Cancer Society with a $17,000 donation for the fight against cancer.
The funds were raised at the 7th Annual Shoot for a Cure held June 25 and 26 at Binachi Shooting Sports in Lauderdale County.
“On behalf of the American Cancer Society, our dedicated volunteers, and the cancer patients we serve, I would like to express our most heartfelt thanks to everyone at East Mississippi Electric Power Association for their support in the fight against cancer,” said Cheryl Thaggard, community development manager for the American Cancer Society in a news release.
“EMEPA is a longtime supporter of the American Cancer Society. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we work together to attack cancer from every angle right here in East Mississippi.”
About The American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer.
From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle.
