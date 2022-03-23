EMCC's Scooba campus to offer Computer Networking

SCOOBA — Starting this fall, students will be able to enroll in Computer Networking Technology on East Mississippi Community College’s Scooba campus.
Classes for the two-year Associate of Applied Science program begin in August.
“Although the concentration is in Computer Networking Technology, students will be exposed to a variety of different IT classes, from Networking to PC Hardware, and Programming to Database Management,” program instructor Jordan Miller said. “The intent is to help students develop a pathway to a career based on their interests.”
Students in the program, which can be completed in four semesters, learn to build computer networks from the ground up. The course includes instruction in computer protocols, operating systems, hardware components, networking devices and software, among other things.
Students in the program also earn professional certifications. After their first year they will sit for the CompTIA A+ certification, which is globally recognized in the IT industry. In their fourth semester, they will take the CompTIA Network+ certification exam.
The program has been taught on EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus for a while and has proven popular.
“We are excited to offer the program on our Scooba campus,” EMCC Dean of Instruction for the Scooba campus Dr. Jairus Johnson said. “The demand is high for graduates of computer and information technology fields, and this will provide our students with yet another great educational opportunity.”
Students interested in enrolling in the program will need to complete the WorkKeys assessment and earn a minimum score of silver.
Miller is a 2014 graduate of the program who attended school on EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus. He continued his studies at the Mississippi University for Women where he worked for more than six years in the IT department.
“Having worked in the field, I know how important it is that students get hands-on experience in the classroom so they will be prepared once they enter the workforce,” Miller said. “As an instructor, that is a priority for me.”
Starkville resident Samuelle Drain is enrolled in the Computer Networking Technology Program on EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus. She was working in the music and business industries in Atlanta when she accepted a job helping train hospital staff in the use of newly installed software.
“They taught us the system and put us in a classroom with doctors and nurses and we had to teach them how to use the software for their jobs,” Drain said. “I fell in love with it, but I knew I needed a degree to pursue it further.”
Drain said she chose networking because she felt it was the most versatile of the computer programs.
“It gives you a lot of career options,” Drain said. “They pretty much outfit you to handle everything. It provides training in all the computer fields.”
For more information about the program or to register, email Miller at jmiller@eastms.edu or program advisor Dr. Renyetta Johnson at rjohnson@eastms.edu.
