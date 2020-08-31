Kemper County residents ages 16-24 who are not enrolled in school are eligible to apply for the Steps to Success program on East Mississippi Community College’s Scooba campus, which offers paid internships of 320 hours and training in areas such as work ethics, leadership and financial literacy. To apply call Ariana Love at (662) 476-5039 or send her an email at alove@eastms.edu.
QUITMAN [ndash] Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Betty Johnson, 88, of Quitman, who died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Lakeside Health & Rehabilitation Center in Quitman, Miss.
GILBERTOWN, Ala. [ndash] Visitation for David will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home in Gilbertown, Ala. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Hurricane Cemetery in Hurricane, Ala.
