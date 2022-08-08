Students in East Mississippi Community College’s Heavy Civil Construction program competed in a heavy equipment operator “Roadeo” Wednesday, July 27, behind The Communiversity at EMCC. The competition included skilled and timed events in the operation of a bulldozer, an excavator, a utility tractor, and an asphalt roller-packer. The competition showcased the skills the students learned in the eight-week course they just completed.
EMCC students compete in 'Roadeo'
- EMCC report
