East Mississippi Community College has announced the promotions of Michael Busby and Jairus Johnson to fill two dean of instruction positions.
Both men, who have already transitioned into their new roles, have similar responsibilities. Busby is in charge of overall instruction at EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus and the Lion Hills Center, while Johnson performs the same functions at the college’s Scooba campus.
They also supervise library staff and all faculty for both academic and career technical programs on their respective campuses. Additionally, they interact with students in advisory roles and oversee curriculum development.
“I am grateful we were able to fill these critical positions with dedicated professionals like Dr. Johnson and Dr. Busby, who are both highly qualified and began making an impact on day one,” EMCC Vice President of Instruction Dr. James Rush said.
Johnson has worked at EMCC as a biology instructor since 2004. In 2007, he assumed the additional role of Mathematics and Science Division chair. Johnson said the work he does in his new position is rewarding.
“I enjoy the challenge of coming up with solutions to address student and faculty issues,” Johnson said. “Not only do I get to continue working with faculty, which is awesome, but I am able to continue interacting with students as well.”
A native of York, Alabama, Johnson is a graduate of the former Sumter County High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of West Alabama, where he also completed his Master of Arts in Teaching. He earned his doctorate in Higher Education Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Johnson resides in Collinsville with his wife, Renyetta Johnson, who is a Career Technical Education support services coordinator for EMCC. The couple has a daughter, Jaida, 6, and a son, Jairus II, age 1.
Jairus Johnson enjoys cooking, especially grilling and smoking meats, and playing the piano. He and his wife like hiking and traveling and visiting with family and friends.
Busby has worked at EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus since 2016, where he was an associate dean of instruction for the Career Technical Education division before he assumed his new position. Prior to that, he worked as an instructor and administrator for Mississippi State University, where he held various titles, including that of manager of Online Instruction.
“I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity given to me by EMCC,” Busby said of his new position. “I am looking forward to working more closely with our faculty and broadening my role into new areas.”
Busby was born and raised in West Point and is a graduate of West Point High School. He attended Itawamba Community College to be on the tennis team and transferred to Mississippi State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business. He went on to earn both a master’s degree in Education and a doctorate in Instructional Systems and Workforce Development from MSU.
Busby resides in West Point with his wife, Melanie Busby, who is a former high school mathematics instructor and counselor. The couple has a daughter, Macey, age 12.
Michael Busby’s favorite pastime is playing tennis and he is a certified U.S. Professional Tennis Registry instructor. He enjoys going to the beach and traveling with his family to places they have never been before.
