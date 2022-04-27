EMCC Phi Theta Kappa chapters earn recognition

Members of East Mississippi Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapters on the Scooba and Golden Triangle campuses who attended PTK’s international convention in Denver, Colorado are, from left, Lindsey Younger (GT), Peyton Dawkins (Scooba), Chase Fry (GT), Cameron Boone (Scooba), Bryce Miller (GT), and Seth Givens (GT). They were accompanied by Scott Baine, far right, a PTK advisor on EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus who was awarded the Paragon Award for New Advisors.