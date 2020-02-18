EMCC hires Regan McFerrin as recruiting coordinator

Regan McFerrin of Starkville has been hired as a recruiting coordinator for East Mississippi Community College.
Among other things, McFerrin will organize student orientation sessions, meet with prospective students and conduct tours of EMCC campuses. She will also coordinate events such as JourneyEAST, during which incoming freshmen are introduced to college life and culture.
McFerrin will also visit area high schools and attend community events to talk with students about EMCC programs, scholarship opportunities and student organizations. Although her office is located on the college’s Golden Triangle campus, she will attend events throughout the college’s district.
“We are really excited that Regan has joined our recruiting ranks,” EMCC District Director of Marketing and Recruiting Julia Morrison said in a news release. “Her past experience working with community college students makes her a perfect fit for the position.”
McFerrin is a native of Itawamba County who graduated from Mantachie High School. She comes to EMCC from Itawamba Community College, where she worked as a residence hall director. She worked in the Housing Office during the day and was in charge of the female dormitories at night. She also taught biology and helped out in the college’s support center.
“I worked pretty much wherever they needed me,” McFerrin said. “I enjoyed it. It kept me busy and was a way for me to stay involved with the students.”
McFerrin attended ICC and transferred to Mississippi State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences and a Master of Arts degree in Teaching Community College Education.
She enjoys painting and attending sporting events at MSU. McFerrin’s boyfriend is a high school football coach and she spends Friday nights watching his team play.
“During the summer, I like to go boating and spend time with my family and friends,” she said.
McFerrin, who will also teach at EMCC as an adjunct biology instructor, is looking forward to her new recruiting coordinator position.
“I will be getting out in the community and spreading the word about East Mississippi Community College,” McFerrin said. “I am definitely looking forward to meeting new people and telling them about all the great programs this college has to offer.”
