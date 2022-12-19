EMCC Adult Education students graduate

Thirty-seven students enrolled in East Mississippi Community College’s Adult Education Launch Pad recently earned their high school equivalency diplomas, with 21 participating in a graduation ceremony that took place Dec. 8 in the Lyceum Auditorium on the college’s Golden Triangle campus.
The guest speaker for the event was Bronwyn Robertson, assistant director for WIOA Compliance for the Mississippi Community College Board’s Office of Adult Education. Closing remarks were provided by EMCC Director of Adult Education Tshurah Dismuke, with special remarks by EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks.
Here is a list of all the graduates and the counties in which they reside: Rendell Allen (Kemper), Donald Alexander (Kemper), Briana Ard (Clay), Raven Dent (Lowndes), Justin Dunlap (Kemper), Joshua Eaves (Oktibbeha), Margaret Eaves (Webster), Toni Finch (Lowndes), Lena Fulgham (Oktibbeha), Steven Fulgham (Oktibbeha), Nikita Gilkey (Noxubee), Preston Gregg (Oktibbeha), Timothy Guhse (Lowndes), Skye Hicks (Oktibbeha), Amber Hernandez (Lowndes), Avery Hollingsworth (Oktibbeha), Anna Hopper (Lowndes), Miranda Hudson (Lowndes), Jessie Hurst (Pontotoc), Alexandra Jackson (Lowndes), Sherry Kinard (Oktibbeha), Najah Leonard (Lowndes), Bishop Logan (Webster), Brandon Miller (Clay), Michael “Braxton” Miller (Lowndes), Naomi Nelson (Lowndes), Ashley Randle (Oktibbeha), Jerquinton Ratliff (Lowndes), Ashley Reeves (Lowndes), Kalvin Schoniwitz (Lowndes), Azaria Sims (Lowndes), Cameron Shurden (Oktibbeha), Kenneth Stallings (Noxubee), Macy Vice (Lowndes), Emma Watson (Oktibbeha), Felicia “Sky” Wilkerson (Kemper), Christian Williamson (Lowndes)
