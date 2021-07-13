EMBDC vital to growth, success of area

I am not a native of Meridian. In 2007, I was recruited here by Avery Dennison Corporation as a human resources manager; however, I am now proud to call Meridian home.
Years ago, I left Avery and became the human resources manager at Tower International, currently AUTOKINITON. As a summary statement, I think the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation (EMBDC) is vital to the growth and success of this area.
The Meridian/Lauderdale County area is at a point of transition; it is an area that is ready to move forward by using the current resources it has. This area, as much as any city in the state, has everything it needs to be as successful.
The infrastructure in place puts Meridian and Lauderdale County in a position to grow and attract new businesses to this area. For example, this area has an outstanding rail transportation system, the longest air runway in the State of Mississippi, easily accessible interstates, and a state-of-the-art workforce development center at Meridian Community College. Not to mention, The MSU Riley Center, The Max, the Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian, and a host of outstanding restaurants and great local musical talent.
The question is, do companies and industries know what Meridian and Lauderdale County have to offer? This is where the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation comes in. The EMBDC is the marketing wing of Meridian/Marion/Lauderdale County and is typically the first point of contact for new businesses looking to relocate.
The EMBDC's primary function is to attract new business to the area while at the same time supporting existing business and helping those existing businesses grow and flourish.
In 2018, I was asked to be a member of the Board of Directors of the EMBDC. It has been a pleasure to serve on this board. I have had the opportunity to meet and work alongside other business leaders in this area who are committed and passionate about making this area successful.
I recall my first meeting with the EMBDC, as I scanned the room, I noticed how diverse EMBDC is; everyone had a seat at the table, the small business owner, the large corporation, minority and women business owners, education and the military.
My first board meeting assured me that EMBDC is committed to the success of all existing and in-coming businesses in this area; whether you have two employees or several hundred, every business is essential to the EMBDC.
These last two years, I’ve experienced firsthand the EMBDC’s steadfast commitment to maintaining a positive relationship with local government and other organizations to pursue improvements in the overall quality of life for the city, county, and region, particularly in the areas of transportation, education, healthcare, tourism, economic development, community development, and workforce development.
The EMBDC understands that if we are to be successful, it must come through collaboration, and everyone must be involved.
As Meridian/Marion/Lauderdale County continue to recover economically from the pandemic, it is an exciting time to be a member of the EMBDC. The EMBDC is committed to creating new networking and promotional opportunities to help its member businesses succeed and grow, including promoting new and existing businesses on their Member Spotlights, which come out every Tuesday and Thursday.
If you are not a member of the EMBDC, I encourage you to consider becoming a member. The EMBDC embraces all businesses, no matter how large or small, and they are committed to the success of your business and the success of Meridian and Lauderdale County.
