EMBDC serves many vital roles

I’m inviting you to join me in creating a community we would be proud to call home. Imagine a community where for the last three years the chamber of commerce hosted 72 ribbon cutting events for new businesses, including a pandemic year as we experienced last year.
Ribbon cutting events where local business owners and other professionals physically come together to congratulate a new business to the community. Then imagine a community where the chamber of commerce hosted 24 Business Before and After Hour events over the same time period.
These events are attended by several hundred people in the local business, military, and educational fields who come together to fellowship, share ideas, and hear speakers on timely subjects.
Next imagine a chamber that sponsors a leadership program called Leadership Lauderdale that has graduated over 600 individuals over the last 20 years who are the new generation of leaders in our community. A leadership program that allows these individuals to join together and form teams in order to build relationships with each other and conduct a service project that is of tremendous help to the community.
Imagine that this program became so successful the chamber decided to form a leadership program for the youth which has graduated over five hundred high school students in the Leadership Lauderdale Youth program.
If you’re still imagining think of an event called “Our Military Family” where hundreds of people attend and hear from our local military leaders. Imagine a chamber that recognizes the vital importance of the military installations in our community and continually works to ensure the community is engaged with our military.
Imagine an annual golf tournament sponsored by the chamber where dozens of local individuals come together for a relaxed day of fellowship. An event that allows for a continuation of relationship building among these individuals that may turn a conversation into an opportunity for economic development.
Lastly imagine a chamber that relies on twenty volunteers, each year, named Ambassadors who provide the manpower the chamber needs to sponsor all of the aforementioned events.
People who are employed at local businesses which allow their staff members to take time from work to help with these activities. Local businesses and individuals who believe in the mission of the chamber and do their part to help the community at large.
If you believe that all of these events and programs are good then you don’t have to create such a community as you have one already here in Lauderdale County.
The East Mississippi Business Development Corp. (EMBDC) has two primary roles. One role is geared specifically toward economic development which both creates and retains jobs. The other role is to function as the chamber of commerce for the community. The activities and events I mentioned above are just some of the many which are sponsored by the EMBDC.
These events are important as they help bind our business community together in a way that allows them to support one another. I encourage you to consider joining the EMBDC so that you too can take part in these and other events that take place each year. You will build relationships that will help both personally and professionally. In addition you will take satisfaction in knowing you are making a contribution to our community with your presence.
Jeff McCoy is president/CEO of Great Southern Bank.
