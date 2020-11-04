EMBDC recognizes October Ambassadors

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation (EMBDC) recently presented its October Ambassadors of the Month awards to Leah Hearn with Commercial Bank, Ashley Tanksley with Meridian Community College and Lisa Sollie with MSU Meridian. Winning the red ticket drawing was Bobbie Harmon with State Games of Mississippi. The red ticket drawing is from the pool of ambassadors who have attended EMBDC events over the past month.
This committee of volunteers assists with numerous membership activities and events throughout the year including ribbon cuttings and ground breakings conducted by the EMBDC. They work to secure new members and increase membership retention by building relationships and maintaining communication with existing and prospective members. This group consists of a limited group of people. The EMBDC would be unable to do all that it does without these dedicated volunteers. To find out more about becoming an Ambassador for your community, contact the EMBDC at 601-693-1306.
The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation is a private, not-for-profit organization committed to improving economic vitality and quality of life for our citizens. The EMBDC serves as the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the community. The EMBDC is located at 200 22nd Ave/ P.O Box 790, Meridian, MS 39302, or on the web at www.embdc.org.
Bobbie Harmon, Ashley Tanksley, Lisa Sollie, Leah Hearn
