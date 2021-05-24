EMBDC recognizes May ambassadors

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation recently presented its May Ambassadors of the Month awards to Laura Hester with the MAX; Lisa Sollie with MSU Meridian; Bobbie Harmon with State Games of Miss. and Leah Hearn with Commercial Bank. This committee of volunteers assists with membership activities and events throughout the year including ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings conducted by the EMBDC. They work to secure new members and increase membership retention by building relationships and maintaining communication with existing and prospective members. This group consists of a limited group of people. To find out more about becoming an ambassador, contact the EMBDC at 601-693-1306.