EMBDC recognizes local students

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation (EMBDC) recognized the 2021 Youth Leadership Lauderdale Graduates. Students that are juniors from Meridian and Lauderdale County completed the six month leadership program.
The participants from each school are Clarkdale: Alyson Jadzinski, Anabelle Anderson, Catherine Freeman, Raylee Pickard; Lamar: Ali Rowland Chloe Woodall, Elizabeth Scott Bond, Maggie Triplett; Northeast: Brianna Jemison, Danielle Jones, Eber Germany, Trinity Anderson; Russell Christian: Eli Coleman, Jenisha Owens; Southeast: Claire Sullivan, Dakota Barr, La’Kiera O’Neil, Madison Carr; West Lauderdale: Anna Kate Shows, Emma Watson, Hailey McCarter, Mallory Lewis, Parker Henry, Wyatt Castle
