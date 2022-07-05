EMBDC recognizes June Ambassadors 

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation recently presented its June Ambassadors of the Month awards to Stacey Thompson, Lisa Sollie and Julie Boles. Winning the red ticket drawing was Tyler Covington with Citizens National Bank. The red ticket drawing is from the pool of ambassadors who have attended EMBDC events over the past month.
This committee of volunteers assists with membership activities and events throughout the year including ribbon cuttings and ground breakings conducted by the EMBDC. They work to secure new members and increase membership retention by building relationships and maintaining communication with existing and prospective members. This group consists of a limited group of people. To find out more about becoming an Ambassador for your community, contact the EMBDC at 601-693-1306.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.