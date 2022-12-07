After 12 years in the wireless communication industry, Matt Schanrock has become the Meridian Main Street director for the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation. He’s excited to use the skills from his previous career to help grow Meridian Main Street.
The EMBDC, a not-for-profit organization, is the chamber of commerce and economic development agency for Meridian and Lauderdale County. As of this month, the EMBDC is adding the Meridian Main Street program to their responsibilities.
“With all that’s happening in downtown Meridian, this seems like the perfect time to bring the Meridian Main Street program back,” Schanrock said. “We’ll be in lockstep with Mississippi Main Street and focusing on the four priorities of Main Street: organization, design, economic vitality and promotion.”
The Main Street movement began as a 1977 experiment by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help save cities’ downtown cores. Today, 46 states and more than 1,600 communities participate. Mississippi Main Street Association is a program of the National Main Street Center (a subsidiary of the trust) and the Mississippi Development Authority.
Schanrock, son of Chris and Sheri Schanrock, was born and raised in Meridian. He played tennis at Meridian Community College before continuing his education at Mississippi State University.
He has been married to his wife, Rachel, for 11 years. They have two children, Audrey and Levi. When he’s not spending time with his family, Matt enjoys going to concerts and traveling with Rachel, as well as hiking, volleyball, tennis and pretty much anything outdoors.
“Many, many downtown people (and businesses) have been anxious to get our Main Street program up and running again,” said Bill Hannah, president and CEO of the EMBDC. “Matt is the perfect guy to run this program for us. And this is the perfect time to initiate this effort to grow our organization and our community.”
EMBDC names Woodall Marketing Director
Meridian native Heather Woodall has been named marketing director for the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, an organization she already knows well.
Woodall’s responsibilities include working with the Women’s Alliance of Meridian, the Leadership Lauderdale programs for both youths and adults, EMBDC ambassadors and the EMBDC education initiatives.
“As a former EMBDC ambassador and a Leadership Lauderdale graduate (2016),” Woodall said, “I am excited to work with the EMBDC and its members to continue promoting and growing all that Meridian has to offer.”
Born and raised in Meridian, Woodall received both her Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and her Master of Science in food science, nutrition and health promotion from Mississippi State University. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in educational leadership from MSU.
She spent seven years working at MSU in both Meridian and Starkville. Most recently, she was director of development and external affairs at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, where she oversaw fundraising and marketing.
Woodall is a Junior Auxiliary lifetime member and a Tri Delta recruitment specialist. The Meridian Star named her in 2016 as one of its Top 20 under 40. In 2019, the Mississippi Association of Colleges and Employers chose her as its Outstanding Career Services Professional of the Year.
She and her husband, Will, have two children, William (5) and Ella Brooke (2). They are active members of Highland Baptist Church in Meridian. In her spare time, Woodall enjoys spending time with family, attending MSU athletic events, traveling and crafting.
“We’re extremely excited about having Heather on our staff working with all facets of our organization, marketing and advocating for our members,” said Hannah.
