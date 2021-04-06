EMBDC adopts new mission statement

Who is interested in more restaurants, retailers, service providers, and higher paying jobs in our community?
I would venture to guess the answer is everyone. That is what The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, or EMBDC for short, is working on behind the scenes.
EMBDC was formed in 1996 by a group of business leaders and serves the City of Meridian, Town of Marion, Lauderdale County, & and over 500 dues-paying members. It also serves as the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development agency for Meridian and Lauderdale County.
Recently, EMBDC changed their mission statement to better reflect their overall mission. The former mission statement was “To empower a diverse leadership culture to achieve economic wealth through excellence in education, new investment, and the nurturing of existing business and industry.”.
The EMBDC’s new mission statement is “Support Growth. Connect People. Build Leaders.” The new mission statement It is simple, yet but even broader than the old mission statement, . and all of the initiatives of the EMBDC fit Everything they do fits in one of thosewithin these three areas.
Since moving to Meridian in 2019, I have really enjoyed the existing hidden gems, like The MSU Riley Center, The Max, and Bonita Lakes Park. In addition, there are some exciting, new things treasures on the way, like the Courtyard by Marriott at the Threefoot Building, The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, and the Threefoot Brewery.
All are expected to open this spring or early summer. I can’t tell you for sure the direct impact that EMBDC had on these projects, but I can tell you that these These are the types of projects that they EMBDC promotes and wants to attract to Meridian and Lauderdale County.
Although not part of their mission statement, one One of the byproducts of EMBDC’s success is improving the quality of life for the citizens of Meridian and Lauderdale County. It is hard to argue the fact that increasing the number of restaurants, retailers, service providers, and higher paying jobs in our community does indeed improve the quality of life in our community.
That is what EMBDC is all about.
Trustmark is proud to be a member and supporter of EMBDC. I encourage all local businesses to consider joining and supporting the EMBDC as well, so they can continue to “Support Growth., Connect People. Build Leaders.” here in the City of Meridian, Town of Marion, and Lauderdale County.
