ECCC's White recognized as William Winter Scholar

East Central Community College social science instructor Brian White was honored as the college’s 2021 William Winter Scholar and was recognized during the 32nd annual Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration, which was held virtually this year February 22-27.

This year’s theme, “Southern Environments,” explored how environments (both natural and social) affect the humanities and the creation of art, literature, and film. The event is made possible by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council, through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.