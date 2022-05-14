ECCC's Shirley completes MCCB Leadership Academy

East Central Community College’s LeAnn Shirley, director of the college’s Surgical Technology Program, recently graduated from the Mississippi Community College Board’s 2022 Career Technical Education Leadership Academy.
She was one of 13 Career Technical Education administrators from six of the state’s community colleges who completed the program this academic year.
Shirley of Meridian has been employed at ECCC in Decatur since 2001.
East Central’s Surgical Technology Program is a two-year Associate of Applied Science Degree program that prepares students to serve as a member of a surgical team.
The MCCB Career Technical Leadership Academy annually offers practical and hands-on experience for statewide professional career technical administrators. The academy is designed to develop leadership skills with a focus on topics such as Building Employee Morale, Coaching & Conflict Resolutions, Community College Budget, Difficult Conversations, Effective Communication, Ethics in the Workplace, Keys to Happiness as Leaders, Legislative Process, Personality Profiles, Return on Investment, and Socioeconomic Impact on Lower Income College Students.
Various delivery methods are utilized including book reviews, collaborative discussions, legislative session attendance, outdoor challenge course participation, and in-person sessions in July, October, and February. A completion and pinning ceremony is held each April.
