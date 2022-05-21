ECCC's Beasley, Yates graduate leadership academy

East Central Community College employees Alicia Beasley of Rosebud and Tyler Yates of Decatur recently completed the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy.
They received their diplomas and medals of completion from ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory during a graduation ceremony May 4 on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville.
Beasley is director of eLearning Education, and Yates is an accountant in the college’s Business Office.
Beasley and Yates completed an Action Plan as part of the training aimed at improving student awareness about and involvement in events on the ECCC campus in Decatur.
The MCCLA was developed in 2009 by the Mississippi Community College Foundation to address the projected need for upper-level leaders in the Mississippi community college system. The MCCLA is organized around the practical needs for future community college leaders, specific to the Mississippi community college system.
The year-long leadership program consists of workshops designed to strengthen supervisory and management skills, using participants’ current work situations to apply new skills and tools. It is also an opportunity to network and strengthen system-wide collaborative efforts.
