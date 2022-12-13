ECCC surgical technology graduates

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Mississippi, east central Mississippi,
north central Mississippi, northeast Mississippi, south central
Mississippi, southeast Mississippi, southwest Mississippi and west
central Mississippi, including the following areas, in central
Mississippi, Attala, Choctaw, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys,
Leake, Madison MS, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith and Yazoo. In
east central Mississippi, Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale,
Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee and Winston. In north central
Mississippi, Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster. In
northeast Mississippi, Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha. In south
central Mississippi, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln and
Marion. In southeast Mississippi, Covington, Forrest, Jones and
Lamar. In southwest Mississippi, Adams, Claiborne, Franklin MS and
Jefferson. In west central Mississippi, Warren.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain of two to four inches in less than three hours
with local amounts of five to seven inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.