ECCC students complete lineman certificates

Submitted photo

These students recently completed requirements in East Central Community College’s 16-week course in Electrical Utility Lineman and were honored during a ceremony held Thursday, Nov. 21, on the Decatur campus. Pictured are (kneeling, from left) Jaylin McGill of Heidelberg, Hunter Smith of Conehatta, Caleb Chandler of Noxapater, Trace Wallace of Union and Tavarus Jones of Heidelberg; and (standing, from left) Will Burton of Mize, Ethan Ferguson of Brandon, Ryan Overby of Toomsuba, Joshua Mitchell of Meridian and Tanner Bullock of Houston. Also pictured (back row, at right) is instructor Curtis Bradley.